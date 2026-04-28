CNC Router Workshop at Makerspace
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
CNC Router Workshop
CNC Router Workshop
CNC Router Workshop at Makerspace
Instructor Luke Greenlee will cover everything from preparing your digital file to safely operating the machine, so you can confidently cut parts for furniture, signs, art, and more.
No experience needed and all materials provided.
Class is limited to 5 participants, so visit MAKERSPACE.BIGCARTEL.COM to sign up and reserve your spot!
Info
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning