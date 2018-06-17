CRÚ Food and Wine Bar Celebrates Father's Day

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Bring the family to CRU for brunch and Dads eat for half off! This Father’s Day, let Dad know you appreciate him with a delicious 3 course prix fixe brunch to start his day. The menu is full of delicious classics that Dads can choose from along with the rest of the family. Prefer a more intimate adult only experience? CRU is offering a special Father's Day 3 Course Dinner for two which includes the CRU House Salad, Filet Mignon (6 ounces and dressed with a rosmary chianti sauce and Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles) with sides of truffle potato gratin and haricot vert, a shared Molten Chocolate Cake and bottle of lush Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon for $149. Give the gift of delicious food, luxe wine and your great company this Father's Day!

For more information call 859-971-9463  or  visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html

