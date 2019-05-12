CRÚ Food and Wine Bar Celebrates Mother's Day

mpress Mom with CRU's beautiful and delicious springtime brunch featuring classics to please all. The Chefs at CRU have perfected the art of brunch from presentation, to flavor and all the execution in between. Everyone gets to choose their own unique combination of appetizer, entree and dessert that will be plated beautifully and arrive at the table hot; a feat that can be

hard to accomplish at home. Let Mom truly relax knowing everyone ate well. Plus, CRU offers $3 mimosas, bellinis and ciprianis as well as special wine offerings. You’ll need it when Mom begins to regale the table with your childhood stories. At least there's no mess to clean up afterwards!

PRICE

$38 for 3 courses

kids 12 under half off

For more information call 859-971-9463 or visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html