CRÚ Food and Wine Bar Thanksgiving Dinner

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Bring the family for a 3 course Thanksgiving tradition at CRÚ! With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose their own favorites for each of the three courses ensuring a happy and satiated family. The chefs at CRÚ have worked hard to create a fall-inspired menu that surpasses last year's and still commemorates Thanksgiving using peak seasonal ingredients. And new this year, CRÚ will welcome guests with a glass of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider (adults age 21+ only).

PRICE

$42 for 3 courses

For more information call 859-971-9463  or  visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html

CRU Food and Wine Bar 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, Lexington, Kentucky 40517 View Map
859-971-9463
