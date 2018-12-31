CRÚ Food and Wine Bar Easter Brunch

CRU Year's Eve

It's time to honor the most festive passage of time by saying goodbye to 2018 and hello to a better and brighter 2019. Ring in the New Year at CRÚ with a celebratory dinner menu! The chefs at CRÚ are featuring a stellar 4 course prix fixe menu for the festive occasion. Have a big party to go to? Come for an early dinner and feast on CRU's gala menu for an intimate affair

before you head out. Or if you prefer a quieter celebration, score a late seating and enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. They'll have a cozy combination of a chef's crafted meal, professional service, chic ambiance, DJs or live music (in certain locations), plenty of wine and low-key fanfare to celebrate the new year.

For more information call 859-971-9463 or visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html