Christmas Eve at CRU

Wine a Little, Laugh a Lot on Christmas Eve

Special festive 3 course menu to celebrate happiness & cheer at CRU

Toast to the holidays with CRU's festive 3 course Christmas Eve menu. Enjoy a night out with family and loved ones before the big day for a few moments of stress-free wining and dining. Every person can choose from a set menu for a fabulous 3 course meal that is professionally cooked and served to you. Everyone can join in on the

conversation and participate in bringing up old memories while CRU clears away after each course and there's no mess left to clean. Kids 12 and under eat for half off. Call to make your reservations soon. CRU will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25th) and will resume service on Wednesday, December 26th.

For more information call 859-971-9463 or visit cruawinebar.com/locations_lexington.html