Cabaret at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd – and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?

Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET–  JOHN KANDER, FRED EBB and JOE MASTEROFF’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
