Caching For Claus at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park

Use your GPS unit to help find “gifts” that have fallen from Santa’s sleigh! Once you have found the gifts, return to the registration table to claim a gift of your own. Register at the park activities building from noon to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $4 a person. Ages 6 and under are free. If you don’t have a GPS, you can use a smart phone and GPS app.

For more information call 502-429-7270 or visit parks.ky.gov