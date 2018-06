Cactus Rock Craft at the McCracken County Library

Saturday, Jul 7, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Rock painting--come turn a boring rock into an adorable cactus plant!

Please call 270-442-2510 x124 to register. This program is limited to 30 participants.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net