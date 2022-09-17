Caddyshack Golf Scramble in Madisonville

Lakeshore Country Club 1000 Shamrock Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join the United Way as we kick off our new campaign year!

Individual golfer $100, Team for $400, Sponsorships $250 and up.

United Way of the Coalfield provides support to agencies that support the betterment of Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.

For more information call 270.821.3170  

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.3170
