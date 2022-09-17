Caddyshack Golf Scramble in Madisonville
Lakeshore Country Club 1000 Shamrock Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Caddyshack Golf Scramble
Caddyshack Golf Scramble in Madisonville
Join the United Way as we kick off our new campaign year!
Individual golfer $100, Team for $400, Sponsorships $250 and up.
United Way of the Coalfield provides support to agencies that support the betterment of Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.
For more information call 270.821.3170
