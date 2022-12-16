× Expand National Corvette Museum Several generations of Corvettes parked in front of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky.

Callaway Corvettes: 35 Years of Making Fast Faster Exhibit at the National Corvette Museum

Time: Open daily except Tuesdays in January & February

Price: Included in museum admission.

For thirty-five years, the most powerful and distinctive Corvettes in the world have been created by a team of dedicated engineers located in Old Lyme, CT, Temecula, CA, and Leingarten, Germany – they are the cars known as Callaway Corvettes, and their creed is “Powerfully Engineered Automobiles.” Known for their engineering and fine attention to detail in the craftsmanship of their products, Callaway has been on the top of the high-performance field for over four decades.

See this special exhibit, Callaway Corvettes: 35 Years of Making Fast Faster, in the Limited Engagement Gallery when you tour the National Corvette Museum beginning mid-October 2022 through late February 2023. Included in museum admission, visit the website or museum listing for hours of operation. Closed Tuesdays in January and February.

For more information please call 270-781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org/