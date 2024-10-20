Calligraphy for Beginners at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Calligraphy for Beginners at Preston Arts Center

This workshop is for perfect for absolute beginners and will guide you through the Calligraphy alphabet with felt chisel tip markers. Participants will learn how to hold and move their tools to create the variations in line needed in this illustrative handwriting. Once the alphabet is covered and practiced, participants will create their own Thank You card to take home with their new skills.

Instructor: Suzy Gessner

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/84048-calligraphy-for-beginners

Education & Learning, Workshops
502-454-9954
