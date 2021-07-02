Calvert City Celebrate its Sesquicentennial
Doctor's Memorial Park 1311 5th Ave SE., Calvert City, Kentucky 42029
The events of 150 Calvert City will include music, art, videos, history projects, writing contests, weekend-long festivals, and community engagement.
Calvert City is excited to welcome Rhonda Vincent and The Rage to center stage on July 3 and Jeffrey Steele on July 2!
Food, contests, music, parade and fireworks too!
For more information call (270) 395-7138 visit 150calvertcity.com
