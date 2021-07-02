Calvert City Celebrate its Sesquicentennial

The events of 150 Calvert City will include music, art, videos, history projects, writing contests, weekend-long festivals, and community engagement.

Calvert City is excited to welcome Rhonda Vincent and The Rage to center stage on July 3 and Jeffrey Steele on July 2!

Food, contests, music, parade and fireworks too!

For more information call (270) 395-7138 visit 150calvertcity.com