he annual Calvert City Pink Walk is scheduled for October 16 at Memorial Park beginning at 9:00 AM. Calvert Area Development Association is now accepting event sponsors and silent auction items.

"We're looking to have an engaging event outside in Memorial Park. The Calvert City Pink Walk is a staple event for many in our community. It's a time we can come together and lift up those fighting the fight, recognize survivors, and remember those we lost," said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications, and business development for Calvert City.

On October 16, Memorial Park will be everything pink. Get a small group of your friends or family together and walk the .5 mile Memorial Park loop beginning at 9:00 AM. Take photos at one of the many photo opportunities and tag Calvert City on Facebook and Instagram using #calvertcitypinkwalk.

Signs for “In Memory” and "In Honor” are on sale for $5. Forms are available at the link below. Please have all forms submitted by October 8. Forms can be mailed to Calvert City Hall at P.O. Box 36, Calvert City, KY 42029.

Shirts are also available for purchase. The crew sweatshirts are $25 and the short-sleeve t-shirts are $20. The form to order is linked below. Please have all forms submitted by September 27. Forms can be mailed to Calvert City Hall at P.O. Box 36, Calvert City, KY 42029.

100% of the proceeds from the event will go towards Kentucky Cancer Link. Kentucky Cancer Link funds many Kentuckians struggling with cancer. whether it be a wig, a cancer screening, or another need during a cancer diagnosis, they are here to help.

For more information, please email info@calvertcityky.gov or call (270) 395-7138.

