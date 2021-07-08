Camaro Fest X at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green

× Expand Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Camaro Fest returns to Beech Bend Raceway Park in July.

Camaro Fest X at Beech Bend Raceway

Camaro Fest is one of the nation's largest late-model Camaro gatherings. The event combines competitive/educational motorsports with the more traditional "car show" format; where all Camaro owners (and their cars!) of all generations are welcome. There are also activities at the NCM Motorsports Park. Visit the event's website for more information.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com