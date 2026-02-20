Campbell Co Library Signature Series: Keith O’Brien

× Expand Campbell County Public Library Signature Series, Keith O'Brien, March 6, 7 pm

On Friday, March 6, at 7 pm, at the Campbell County Public Library’s Fort Thomas Branch, 'The New York Times' bestselling author and Cincinnati native Keith O’Brien will present at March’s Signature Series. O’Brien will discuss his new book, 'Heartland', releasing on Tuesday, March 3. 'Heartland' is an in-depth telling of Larry Bird’s historic 1978-1979 basketball season with the Indiana State Sycamores. After the talk, there will be a book signing, a meet-and-greet with O’Brien and an on-site Roebling Books selling his books. Registration is free at cc-pl.org/signature-series.

For more information call (859) 572-5035 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series