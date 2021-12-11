Campbell County Library Holiday Open House - Alexandria Branch

Santa and Mrs. Claus will travel all the way from the North Pole to safely wish patrons happy holidays at our Alexandria Branch. Kids will be entertained with Reindeer Macarena and trivia. Patrons can also enjoy holiday tunes from local musician Jasmine Mckiddy, take-home treats and craft kits. For more info, visit www.cc-pl.org/holidays.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org

Info

Crafts, Kids & Family, Parents
