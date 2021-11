× Expand Courtesy of Campbell County Public Library Holiday Open Houses

Campbell County Library Holiday Open House - Cold Spring Branch

Campbell County Public Library invites patrons to celebrate the holiday season at their favorite location this December. Join the Cold Spring Branch from noon-1 pm to enjoy holiday classics from local musician Ricky Nye. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org/holidays.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org