× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Karen Abbott will speak at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on April 22.

Campbell County Library Signature Series: Author Karen Abbott

Author Karen Abbott will discuss her book "The Ghosts of Eden Park," which is set across the river in Cincinnati in the early days of Prohibition. It follows German immigrant George Remus, aka "King of the Bootleggers," through tales of Gatsby-esque parties, FBI investigations, affairs and murder.

Abbott's other books include "Sin in the Second City"; "American Rose"; and "Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy". She has written for prominent publications such as The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Smithsonian Magazine, among others.

The Ghosts of Eden Park was an instant New York Times bestseller and an Amazon "Best Book of 2019."

A book signing and a short reception will follow Abbott’s lecture. Fort Thomas’ Blue Marble Books will sell copies of the novel.

For more information call 859.572.5033 or visit cc-pl.org