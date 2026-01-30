Campbell County Library Signature Series: Tidalwave Road
Campbell County Library - Newport Branch 901 E 6th St, Newport, Kentucky
On Friday. Feb. 27 at 7 pm, Tidalwave Road, a band based out of Williamsburg, KY, will visit the Newport Branch to play a genre of music we know you love: bluegrass! These Kentucky boys will make you stand up and move your feet with their upbeat bluegrass music.
Register today before all the spots fill up. Stay after the show for a signing and a meet and greet.
For more information and registration information, call 8595725035 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series.