Campbell County Library Signature Series: Tidalwave Road

On Friday. Feb. 27 at 7 pm, Tidalwave Road, a band based out of Williamsburg, KY, will visit the Newport Branch to play a genre of music we know you love: bluegrass! These Kentucky boys will make you stand up and move your feet with their upbeat bluegrass music.

Register today before all the spots fill up. Stay after the show for a signing and a meet and greet.

For more information and registration information, call 8595725035 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series.