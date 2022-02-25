× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Sam Mihara will speak at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch as part of the library's Signature Series.

Campbell County Library: Sam Mihara, Memories of Five Nisei

The first installment of CCPL’s 2022 Signature Series features Sam Mihara, who was 9 years old when Executive Order 9066 was signed and issued by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. The order forced over 100,000 Japanese Americans, including Mihara and his family, out of their homes and into prison camps.

His presentation will explore the cause for the forced removal of Japanese people from the West Coast, the camp’s conditions, what living there was like, lessons learned, and if it could happen again. A 2018 Paul A. Gagnon prize winner, Mihara has shared his story across the country.

The lecture takes place at 7 pm Friday, Feb. 25 at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, which will close early at 5 pm to prepare for the event. Free tickets are required.

For more information call 859-572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org/events/signature-series-sam-mihara-memories-of-five-nisei