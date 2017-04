Campbellsville Mainstreet Saturday Night - Car Show

Cars, trucks, hot rods, classics, rat rods and motorcycles in Historic Downtown Campbellsville! Mainstreet Saturday Night, presented by the Tri-County Car Club, is the first Saturday in each month in April, May, June and August - October.

For more information call (270) 789-1553 or visit tri-countycarclubonline.com