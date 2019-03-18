Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Shelby White is hosting her senior art exhibit March 18-29th in the Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Dr, Campbellsville, Ky.

A reception will be held on March 22nd, 3-7pm EST.

In her artist statement, White said, “More than paint on a canvas, my work portrays a story within each one of my pieces each started by a spark.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu