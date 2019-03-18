Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

 Campbellsville University Art Exhibit

Shelby White is hosting her senior art exhibit March 18-29th in the Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Dr, Campbellsville, Ky.

A reception will be held on March 22nd, 3-7pm EST.

In her artist statement, White said, “More than paint on a canvas, my work portrays a story within each one of my pieces each started by a spark.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty  with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Info

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
270-789-5266
to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Art Exhibit - 2019-03-18 10:00:00