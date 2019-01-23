Campbellsville University Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

 Campbellsville University will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a chapel service Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

     Dr. F. Bruce Williams, senior pastor at Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville, will speak at the chapel that is open to everyone.

     Williams was installed as the senior pastor of Bates Memorial Baptist Church in 1986 after serving as an associate minister. Twenty-eight years later, the congregation has grown exponentially, seeing its membership increase from 100 members to over 5,000 members.

     In addition, the ministries of the church have increased and now provide 58 diverse areas for people to serve and also provide, through the Bates Community Development Corporation, a number of additional, creative ministry opportunities.

For more information call  (270) 789-5227 or visit campbellsville.edu

