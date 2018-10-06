Campbellsville University Homecoming and Car Show

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Campbellsville University will host the university’s 26th Annual Car Cruise on Montgomery Library Lawn. Registration is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The car cruise is open to all vehicles of all ages, makes and model including, cars, trucks, motorcycles and this year tractors will be added to the mix.

This year, the first 100 participants will receive a cap and a silver coin, both will have the stars and stripes Homecoming logo. The coin will be the first of its kind and is expected to continue for future years. The coin will have the Homecoming logo on one side and the CU Tigers and the opposing team with the date and the Campbellsville University steeple logo.

The event is free and open to the public.

