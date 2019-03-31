Campbellsville University Hosts Faculty Recital on Tuba

Chris Pearlberg of Indiana, who serves as an adjunct instructor in tuba at Campbellsville University, will present a faculty recital on the tuba at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31 in The Gheens

Pearlberg is a doctor of music degree student at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music under Daniel Perantoni, where he is the associate instructor of tuba. He is the applied tuba faculty at Campbellsville University and Indiana University Southeast. His summers are spent in upstate New York, teaching and performing at the Luzerne Music Center.

Pearlberg exclusively performs on the Melton Meinl Weston 6450/2 CC and 2250 F tubas, as well as Giddings Mouthpieces.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu