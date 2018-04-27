Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra Concert

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra Concert

Campbellsville University Jazz Orchestra will be in session on Friday night, April 27. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted in The Gheens Recital Hall. Special guests of the Jazz Orchestra for the evening will be CU’s Jazz Combo under the direction of Saulo DeAlmeida, instructor in music.

The Jazz Orchestra will present the program, “Oh The Places We Go” featuring tunes such as Morocco, Weekend in Monaco, Jumpin East of Java, Café Rio and more. Jennifer Tinnell is director of the jazz orchestra.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
270-789-5266
