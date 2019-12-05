Campbellsville University Presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Campbellsville University’s theater department, in conjunction with Town Hall Productions, is presenting Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Ed Monk, Dec. 5-7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in the Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building.

This production follows Ebenezer Scrooge through the night as he is guided by his deceased partner and three other unforgettable spirits.

Scrooge has to face his life choices and make amends with those whose paths he has crossed before it is too late.

