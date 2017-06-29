Campbellsville University Presents ‘Willy Wonky and the Chocolate Factory Jr

“Willy Wonky and the Chocolate Factory Jr.” will be presented at Campbellsville University Friday-Sunday, June 8-10 in the Russ Mobley Theater of the Alumni Building at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

The production is by Community Trust Bank, Campbellsville University Theater and Town Hall Productions and will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, May 29 at townhallpro.com/theater-film. General admission is $7; with seniors (65 and older), children (12 and under) and Campbellsville University employees and students at $5.

Performances take place at Campbellsville University's Russ Mobley Theater located at 114 University Dr, Campbellsville, Ky.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu