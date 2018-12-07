Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story

"A Christmas Story" will be presented at the Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building at Campbellsville University Dec. 6-9 at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

The play is adapted by Philip Grecian and is based on the motion picture "A Christmas Story," written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark and on the book "I God We Trust, All Others Play Cash" by Jean Shepherd.

Show times are Thursday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8, all at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 for general admission; $7 for seniors (65 and up); and $7 for children (12 and under). Cost for Campbellsville University students is $5 and $7 for CU employees. Online tickets sales are available at townhallpro.com/theater-film or you can call (270) 789-5266.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu