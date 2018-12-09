Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story

to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story

"A Christmas Story" will be presented at the Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building at Campbellsville University Dec. 6-9 at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

The play is adapted by Philip Grecian and is based on the motion picture "A Christmas Story," written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark and on the book "I God We Trust, All Others Play Cash" by Jean Shepherd.

Show times are Thursday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8, all at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 for general admission; $7 for seniors (65 and up); and $7 for children (12 and under). Cost for Campbellsville University students is $5 and $7 for CU employees. Online tickets sales are available at townhallpro.com/theater-film or you can call (270) 789-5266.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. 

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Info
Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-789-5266
to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University Presents A Christmas Story - 2018-12-09 14:30:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Monday

November 26, 2018

Tuesday

November 27, 2018

Submit Yours