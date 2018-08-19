Campbellsville University Presents Christian hip-hop artist KB

KB is a Christian hip-hop artist and music executive from St. Petersburg, FL. He is the leader of the hip-hop group HGA and is a member of the Reach Records based hip-hop collective 116 Clique. After releasing a mixtape in 2011 entitled, "Who Is KB?", his debut album, "Weight & Glory", was released on July 17, 2012 to critical acclaim. On March 4, 2014, he released his first EP, 100. On April 21, 2015, he released his second album, "Tomorrow We Live." It was two years later that he dropped his third album, "Today We Rebel." Some of his hit singles include, "Hello," "Zone Out," "Go Off," "100," "Sideways," "Crowns & Thorns (Oceans)," "Ima Just Do It," "Tempo," "HomeTeam," "Monster," and "No Chains." Don't miss out on this awesome concert!

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 3,500 students offering over 80 programs of study including 24 master's degrees, seven postgraduate areas and eight pre-professional programs.

