Campbellsville University Presents Musical Guest Hollyn

Campbellsville University will host singer and songwriter, Hollyn, as part of the 6th annual Welcome Back concert series on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. General admission will be $30. Admission will be free for Campbellsville University students by way of online ticket reservation.

Hollyn is a 22-year-old Christian artist w ith features on tracks from Capitol Kings, Phil Wickham, PEABOD, Chris McClarney, Steven Malcolm and more. Some of Hollyn’s songs include “Alone” featuring TRU, “Good Times” and “Live Your Life.”

About

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu