Campbellsville University Presents Once Upon a Mattress

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

 "Once Upon a Mattress" is the next musical installment Campbellsville University's theater department will be producing. The play will be presented in the Russ Mobley Theater of the Alumni Building at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Performances are Thursday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 7.

 Tickets are on sale now at by calling (270) 789-5266. General admission is $10; with seniors (65 and older), children (12 and under) and Campbellsville University employees/students and military at $7.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 3,500 students offering over 80 programs of study including 24 master's degrees, seven postgraduate areas and eight pre-professional programs.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

