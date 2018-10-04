Campbellsville University Presents Once Upon a Mattress

"Once Upon a Mattress" is the next musical installment Campbellsville University's theater department will be producing. The play will be presented in the Russ Mobley Theater of the Alumni Building at 114 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

Performances are Thursday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 7.

Tickets are on sale now at by calling (270) 789-5266. General admission is $10; with seniors (65 and older), children (12 and under) and Campbellsville University employees/students and military at $7.

