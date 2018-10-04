Campbellsville University Presents Violinist Aaron Boaz

Aaron Boaz, primarily a classical violinist, will present a solo violin recital Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. in The Gheens Recital Hall in the Gosser Fine Arts Center at 210 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

The program will include a number of virtuosic works, including “Danse Espagnole” by Manuel de Falla, a Sonata by Sergei Prokofiev and “Devil's Dance” by John Williams.

Boaz will also conduct a workshop that same day at 2 p.m. in The Gheens Recital Hall on how to start and maintain a successful music business.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Boaz began violin study at age four. He holds a Master of Music in Violin Performance from Northwestern University.

Boaz has presented numerous solo recitals, masterclasses and appeared as soloist with orchestras throughout the United States. He made his European debut as a guest of the Belgian Grand Consulate, and has performed in Ireland, England, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and a sold-out performance in Vienna, Austria.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu