Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University Presents Wizard of Oz

The classic tale of "Wizard of Oz" will be performed June 9 until 11. The play is about a Kansas farm girl that travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home. This is a story that has been entertaining audiences for generations.

Performances take place at Campbellsville University's Russ Mobley Theater located at 114 University Dr, Campbellsville, Ky.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 3,500 students offering over 80 programs of study including 24 master's degrees, seven postgraduate areas and eight pre-professional programs.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

270-789-5266

