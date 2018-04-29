Campbellsville University Wind Ensemble Concert

The Wind Ensemble concert will be held on Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. and will be in the Ransdell Chapel. A variety of time periods are represented that stretch from the early 20th century all the way to modern day compositions. This semester the program is called “A Century of Classics” and will feature a variety of wind band styles representing some of the most noted composers in this genre over the last 100 years.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu