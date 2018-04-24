Campbellsville University hosts Suite Encores Concert

On Tuesday evening, April 24, at 8 p.m., the Concert Band will present their program called “Suite Encores” at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

This program features suites and movements from suites written for band as well as music often featured as concert closers.

Jennifer Tinnell, director of bands and instructor in music said, during the concert, graduating seniors who are playing their last concert with the band will be recognized. “These seniors have devoted their time and skills while here at CU to playing in all sorts of musical ensembles. We want to take this opportunity to thank them for sharing their talents with us,” she said.

Graduates being recognized are: Sarah Bowman of Taylorsville, Jenny Carr of Frankfort, Madi Daulton of Somerset, Brianna Handy of Campbellsville, Patrick Howell of Campbellsville, Tanner James of Danville, Elaina Quinn of Versailles, Mallory Stevens of Sturgis, Sean Welch of Frankfort and Heaven Wells of Glasgow.

Tinnell and Corey Bonds, assistant director of bands and instructor in music, are the directors of the Concert Band.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu