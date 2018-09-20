Campbellsville University to Present Faculty Recital

Juliana Moura, assistant professor of voice at Campbellsville University, will present a faculty recital on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. in The Gheens Recital Hall in the Gosser Fine Arts Center at 210 University Drive, Campbellsville. The program is free and open to the public.

Moura, a soprano, graduated from the Seminary South Brazil in 2001. She holds a Master of Arts in Music from Campbellsville University in 2008 and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from the University of Louisville in 2010.

