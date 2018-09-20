Campbellsville University to Present Faculty Recital

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University to Present Faculty Recital

Juliana Moura, assistant professor of voice at Campbellsville University, will present a faculty recital on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. in The Gheens Recital Hall in the Gosser Fine Arts Center at 210 University Drive, Campbellsville. The program is free and open to the public.

Moura, a soprano, graduated from the Seminary South Brazil in 2001. She holds a Master of Arts in Music from Campbellsville University in 2008 and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from the University of Louisville in 2010.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty  with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
270-789-5266
