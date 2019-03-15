Campbellsville University to host Kentucky Flute Festival

Campbellsville University’s School of Music will host the 2019 Kentucky Flute Festival in the Gosser Fine Arts Center, 210 University Drive, Campbellsville, on March 15-16.

Flutists from all around Kentucky and the United States will be present to participate in five different competitions and a masterclass, as well as attend several educational clinics, a variety of concerts and make connections for future musical collaborations.

There will also be several national vendors of flutes and flute-related items for purchase at the festival. Everyone is welcome to attend the concerts, all of which will be in The Gheens Recital Hall.

The schedule is: Friday, March 15 -- 7 p.m., opening concert; Saturday, March 16 – 11 a.m. , Guest Artist recital (Alice Dade, soloist); 1 p.m., competition winners recital; 3:30 p.m., Chamber Music concert and 5:30 p.m., closing concert with a reception to follow.

Each concert will feature at least one CU faculty, staff or student performer.

CU students can receive recital attendance for the guest artist concert on Saturday at 11 a.m.

