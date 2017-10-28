Campbellsville University to host Missionary Bob Fitts

Campbellsville University will be hosting missionary Bob Fitts during Homecoming Weekend Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Praying Hands located on the main campus beside the Administration Building at 104 University Drive, Campbellsville. The event is sponsored by the university’s Center for International Education.

Fitts has been at the forefront of worship leading and song writing with an international platform in live performance and recordings for over 30 years. His best-known song, "Blessed Be The Lord God Almighty,” reached the ears of both integrity music and Maranatha music, and he was invited to record albums with both companies.

Fitts began leading worship during his high school days, and the songs he has written and sung have always emphasized the over-abundant love and grace of God, bringing hope and healing to people all over the world. Some of his best-known songs are "Blessed Be The Lord God Almighty,” "Take My Healing To The Nations” and "He Is Lovely and He Will Come And Save You."

Fitts and his wife, Kathy, have made their home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii since 1981. They have traveled to well over 50 nations to lead worship and teach at schools, events, conferences, ministries and churches. Because of their extensive international travels, they make their church home at New Creation Church in Singapore, where they have had pastoral relationships since 1991.

In addition to his worldwide ministry as a leader of praise and worship, the couple also founded Alabaster Ministries, a charitable organization that provides materially, financially and spiritually to the fatherless and widows through practical acts of service and Christian worship.

For more information, contact Deborah Andrejco, international specialist, at diandrejco@campbellsville.edu, call (270) 789-5051 or visit campbellsville.edu