Campbellsville University to host the Kentucky Folk Art Exhibit

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

 Campbellsville University, Taylor County Library to host the Kentucky Folk Art Apprenticeships Exhibit

Campbellsville University is the second post-secondary institution in Kentucky that will be hosting a special exhibit of the Kentucky Folk Art Apprenticeships in partnership with the Kentucky Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and Taylor County Public Library.

“The Makings of a Master” is the title of the exhibit that runs Feb. 1 through 22 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery on Campbellsville University’s campus at 205 University Drive, Campbellsville.

The university is working with Taylor County Public Library for an exhibit there as well. This is the first time the Kentucky Arts Council has worked with a city and a university together.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 3,500 students offering over 80 programs of study including 24 master's degrees, seven postgraduate areas and eight pre-professional programs.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
270-789-5266
