Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical

Campbellsville University’s Theater Department, Town Hall Productions and Sunlit Moments Photography will present “Shrek the Musical” June 30-July 4 in Russ Mobley Theater, 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

The play will be performed Friday, June 30; Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3, all at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

General admission is $10 with seniors (65 and up), children (12 and under) and military, $7. Online tickets are available athttp://www.townhallpro.com/theater-film/ which closes at noon for each performance on the day of the show.

For more information or to reserve tickets call (270) 789-5266