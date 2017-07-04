Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical

to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical

Campbellsville University’s Theater Department, Town Hall Productions and Sunlit Moments Photography will present “Shrek the Musical” June 30-July 4 in Russ Mobley Theater, 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

The play will be performed Friday, June 30; Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3, all at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

General admission is $10 with seniors (65 and up), children (12 and under) and military, $7. Online tickets are available athttp://www.townhallpro.com/theater-film/ which closes at noon for each performance on the day of the show.

For more information or to reserve tickets call (270) 789-5266 

Info
Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Campbellsville University to present Shrek the Musical - 2017-07-04 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™