Campbellsville University’s 9/11 Remembrance

For many Americans, the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 are a day they will never forget.

The Campbellsville and Taylor County community will have the chance to reflect on that day during a remembrance event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Campbellsville University’s Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins, Campbellsville, Ky.

According to Dr. John Hurtgen, dean of the School of Theology, the event will include a video segment of remembrances of the Sept. 11 attacks from community members and members of Campbellsville University.

The Rev. Lawrence “Larry” Recla STS will be the featured speaker. Recla, a Lutheran pastor who has been the priest-in-charge at St. Francis Episcopal in Bushnell, Fla. since 2012, volunteered his services to the Red Cross and began working at the Ground Zero Temporary Morgue (“T-morgue”) in November 2001 shortly after the attacks. He remained at the site through its closing eight months later.

The event will also include a singing group consisting of various community and campus members. Those in attendance will be invited to sing as well.

At this time, masks are required for all in-person gatherings on the Campbellsville University campus. The university follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Commonwealth of Kentucky guidelines on best practices.

