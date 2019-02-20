Campbellsville University’s Black History Month Observance

Campbellsville University will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month during chapel series in January and February.

The series is co-sponsored by Greater Campbellsville United.

All chapels are free and open to the public each Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

Dr. Gerald L. Smith, a distinguished professor of history at the University of Kentucky, will speak at chapel Feb. 20 for the Black History Month observance. He serves as pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lexington and is a historian of national renown relative to African American history, the life and legacy of King and the Civil Rights Movement, Chowning said.

Smith is editor of the Kentucky African American Encyclopedia and author of numerous publications and articles.

Chapel is designed to provide opportunities for corporate worship and exposure through a variety of informative speakers and presentations, Ed Pavy, director of campus ministries, said.

All chapel programs are televised live on WLCU (Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 23.0) and are streamed live on the internet at wlcutv.com.

