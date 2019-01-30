Campbellsville University’s Chapel Series

Darrell Locke, associate professor of social work at Campbellsville University, will speak at the university’s chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

Locke graduated from Campbellsville University in 2000 with a Bachelor’s of Social Work and from Western Kentucky University in 2006 with a Master’s in Social Work.

He is married to Susan Locke, and they have six children: Benjamin, Isaiah, Laurel, Tristen, Ricky and Jeremiah. They adopted Benjamin, Isaiah and Ricky in 2005.

Locke has served as the president of the National Foster Youth Advisory Council and as co-coordinator of the Kentucky Foster Youth Advisory Council.

He has received the Catalyst for Change Award by the Kentucky Foster Youth Advisory Council and the Making a Difference award from Child Welfare League of America in Washington, D.C.

