Campbellsville University’s Chapel Series

All chapels are free and open to the public each Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville.

The spring 2023 chapel series opens with Matt Atwood, assistant football coach at Campbellsville University, who will speak at the first chapel of the spring semester Jan. 11, 2023.Atwood has served at Campbellsville University since July 2013. He is a 2009 graduate of Campbellsville University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education.

Jan. 18—Dr. Gerald Smith, professor of African American and Africana Studies History at the University of Kentucky, (Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel);

Jan. 25—Trent Creason, campus minister at Campbellsville University (Prayer Emphasis);

Feb. 1—Worship focus, speaker to be determined;

Feb. 8—Dr. Ming Wang, a cataract and LASIK eye surgeon who is a clinical professor for Meharry Medical College and founding director of Wang Vision Institute, both in Nashville, Tenn. (“Sight”);

Feb. 15—Rev. Matt Smyzer, pastor of Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. (Black History Month);

Feb. 22—Pastor Brandon Blair (Gideon guest speaker);

March 1—Pastor Christian Naylor, pastor of senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Russell Springs, Ky., and 2018 and 2021 graduate of Campbellsville University;

There is no chapel March 8 due to Spring Break.

March 15—Erin Jarrett, director of counseling services at Campbellsville University;

March 22—Shajuana Ditto, a 2009 and 2013 graduate of Campbellsville University;

March 29—Kenny Rager, a 2008 graduate of Campbellsville University, Kentucky Baptist Convention evangelism.

April 5—Dr. Joseph Hopkins, president of Campbellsville University (Holy Week);

April 12—student panel discussion on “Leaving a Legacy”;

April 19—Michael “Sarge” Pollock, state representative for the 51 st District and a 1989 graduate of Campbellsville College, speaking on the meaning of community; and

District and a 1989 graduate of Campbellsville College, speaking on the meaning of community; and April 26—Honors Day.

All chapel programs are televised live on WLCU (Comcast Cable channel 10 and digital channel 23.0) and are streamed live on the internet atwlcutv.com.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu