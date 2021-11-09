Campbellsville University’s Steel Band Concert

Campbellsville University’s Steel Band will perform its fall concert at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, in The Gheens Recital Hall, 210 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky. The program will feature guest artist Tyler Swick from Las Vegas, Nev. Swick is a nationally acclaimed music educator and performer. He has earned the prestigious Heart of Education Award and was recently selected for Yamaha’s inaugural class of 40 Under 40 Music Educators. The program will also feature the first Campbellsville University Honors Steel Band, which is comprised of 13 all-star high school percussionists from around the Commonwealth. The Honors Steel Band will be featured as an independent ensemble before combining with the Campbellsville University Steel Band to conclude the concert.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu