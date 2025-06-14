× Expand @bluegrassblog Create your own custom candle

Candle Making Workshop in Midway

Gather and craft gorgeous, personalized candles! Honey Bee Candle's owner, Liesa Sumner, will lead you through the fun process of pouring, scenting, and truly making it your own. Select from 20+ scents, adding lovely hand-poured flowers and sparkle, and applying your very own customized label!

Meet at Midway Art Studios (100 East Main St, above the Midway Boutique in historic downtown Midway, Kentucky) on Saturday, June 14th, from 1-3 PM. Everything you need is included, plus a chance to whip up your own bougee beverages at our Mocktail Bar for just $36 each!

For reservations visit buy.stripe.com/fZe5oqdobgPC1tm3ci